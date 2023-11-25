Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

