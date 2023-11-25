Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,900 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 217.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.