Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,700 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

