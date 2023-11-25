Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of MicroStrategy worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $6,153,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.4 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $520.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.29 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $535.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

