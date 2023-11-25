Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Sunrun worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 49.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.