Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,443 shares of company stock worth $19,262,456. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

