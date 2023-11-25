Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Cadence Bank worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $24.70 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

