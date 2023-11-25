Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of AZEK worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 3,143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 885,175 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $20,183,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AZEK by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,039,000 after acquiring an additional 616,266 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

