Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of C3.ai worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

AI stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.54. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

