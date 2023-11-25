Swiss National Bank Buys 33,100 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

