Swiss National Bank Buys 4,500 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of TEGNA worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in TEGNA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on TGNA

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.