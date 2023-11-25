Swiss National Bank Buys 5,900 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

