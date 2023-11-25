Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 408,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

