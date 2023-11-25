Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

