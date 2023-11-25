Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,603,000 after purchasing an additional 412,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

