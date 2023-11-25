Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 939,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.