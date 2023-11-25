Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

