Swiss National Bank Has $7.45 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of GitLab worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.19. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

