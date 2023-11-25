Swiss National Bank Has $7.67 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $45.60 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

