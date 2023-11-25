Swiss National Bank Has $7.85 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of New Relic worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $5,869,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 116.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. New Relic’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEWR

New Relic Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.