Swiss National Bank Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Doximity worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

DOCS stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

