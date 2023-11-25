Swiss National Bank Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $84.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

