Swiss National Bank Has $7.96 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Adient worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,566,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 624.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adient by 19.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Adient by 80.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.77.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.