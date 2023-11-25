Swiss National Bank Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Adient worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Adient by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 178,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 68,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Adient by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

