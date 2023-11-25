Swiss National Bank Has $8.19 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

