Swiss National Bank Has $8 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of FirstCash worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,176,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

