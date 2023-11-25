Swiss National Bank Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of FirstCash worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $1,875,344.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,080,123 shares in the company, valued at $665,712,667.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,080,123 shares in the company, valued at $665,712,667.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $113.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.