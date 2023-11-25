Swiss National Bank Increases Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of C3.ai worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in C3.ai by 86.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 166.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $28.88 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.54.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

