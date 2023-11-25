Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of TEGNA worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677,797 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,288,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,337,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

