Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,778,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $68.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $232,937.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,633 shares of company stock worth $883,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.