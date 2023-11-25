Swiss National Bank Purchases 24,300 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Doximity worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

