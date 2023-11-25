Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Skyline Champion worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

