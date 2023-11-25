Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,177 shares of company stock worth $10,483,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.