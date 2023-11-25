Swiss National Bank Sells 7,900 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Avient worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

AVNT stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 15.23%.

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

