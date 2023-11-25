TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,300 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 262,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after purchasing an additional 91,482 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $196.87 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

