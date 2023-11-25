TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,600 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.45% of Scholar Rock worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 611,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 222,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $846.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

