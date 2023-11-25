TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 94,518 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,518 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after buying an additional 5,287,850 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.83 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

