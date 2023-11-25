TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.