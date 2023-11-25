TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,141,651.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,141,651.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 557,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,011 and sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

