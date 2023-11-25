TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 883.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $82.26 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

