TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,300 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

