TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,600 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $279.99 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.47 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.21.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

