TD Asset Management Inc Buys 17,200 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 382.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 71.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

