TD Asset Management Inc Buys 252,227 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,227 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 318,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.15. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

