TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after buying an additional 329,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,989,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

