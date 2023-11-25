TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

