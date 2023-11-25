TD Asset Management Inc Buys 6,560 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.40. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock worth $157,363 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

