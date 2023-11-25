TD Asset Management Inc Buys 9,800 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 234.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 466,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 0.1 %

DIOD opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

