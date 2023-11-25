TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,600 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $760,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $162.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

