TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.11. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $598,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,800.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

